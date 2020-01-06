Irwin family saves over 90,000 animals from Australian brushfire

The family of the late “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin is continuing his legacy of rescuing and saving wildlife in danger.

Irwin’s daughter, Bindi, and the rest of the Irwin family have now rescued and treated more than 90,000 animals.

Many of them were injured in Australia’s recent devastating wildfires.

Bindi’s brother, Robert, said on social media that Ollie, an orphaned platypus, was patient number 90,000 at the Australia Zoo’s wildlife hospital.

The Irwin family owns and operates the zoo.

“With so many devastating fires within Australia, my heart breaks for the people and wildlife who have lost so much.”

Robert Irwin

Nearly 1/3 of koalas in the state of New South Wales may have been killed in the bushfires.

