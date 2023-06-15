FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — More soldiers have been deployed to Eastern Europe.

On June 10, the New York National Guard deployed 35 soldiers to Romania and Poland, according to a press release. These soldiers specifically serve in the 10th Mountain Division Main Command Post-Operational Detachment (MCP-OD), based at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, New York.

This unit joined their active-duty counterparts of the 10th Mountain Division Headquarters that were deployed to the same region of Eastern Europe earlier this spring.

The detachment was last deployed in 2018 and served for ten months also with the 10th Mountain Division Headquarters.

This mission will aim to expand capabilities and enhance the 10th Mountain Division’s commitment to securing and stabilizing the region, the National Guard said in the press release.

Because the 10th Mountain Division needed specific occupational specialties, most deployed National Guard soldiers volunteered for the mission, including soldiers from other units across the state.

But according to Captain Darren Hagen, the detachment’s executive officer, the deployment took place on an accelerated timeline. Soldiers had a limited time to meet all requirements, including weapon qualifications, and medical and physical fitness tests.

“The MCP-OD is trained, they’re equipped and they’re well-integrated within the 10th Mountain Division headquarters,” Detachment Commander Lieutenant Colonel Alvin D. Phillips said in the press release. “This is what they’ve trained for. They understand their mission, they understand their capabilities, and they’re prepared to go.”

These 35 soldiers will serve in Europe for approximately six months.