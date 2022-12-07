SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With 2022 almost over, Google Trends has shared what was trending the most in the United States, divided into different categories.
So what do you think was trending the most?
Perhaps people trying to figure out how to pronounce the word Omicron? The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case? How to get Taylor Swift tickets? Or who the heck is Bruno and why don’t we talk about him??
Top 2022 trends
Top Searches
- Wordle
- Election results
- Betty White
- Queen Elizabeth
- Bob Saget
Top News searched
- Election results
- Queen Elizabeth passing
- Ukraine
- Powerball numbers
- Hurricane Ian
Top People searched
- Johnny Depp
- Will Smith
- Amber Heard
- Antonio Brown
- Kari Lake
Top Actors searched
- Johnny Depp
- Will Smith
- Amber Heard
- Chris Rock
- Julia Fox
Top Athletes searched
- Antonio Brown
- Serena Williams
- Joe Burrow
- Aaron Judge
- Manti Te’o
Top “Who is?” searched
- Who is Andrew Tate?
- Who is winning the election?
- Who is the king of England?
- Who is the watcher?
- Who is Alex Jones?
Top “How to Pronounce…” searched
- How to pronounce Qatar?
- How to pronounce Kyiv?
- How to pronounce puzzle?
- How to pronounce Omicron?
- How to pronounce Encanto?
Top Movies searched
- Encanto
- Thor: Love and Thunder
- Top Gun: Maverick
- The Batman
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
Top Musicians and Bands searched
- Adam Levine
- Mary J. Blige
- Lil Tjay
- Kendrick Lamar
- Migos
Top “Near Me” searched
- Gas prices near me
- At home COVID test near me
- Voting near me
- Early voting near me
- PCR test near me
Top Passings searched
- Betty White
- Queen Elizabeth
- Bob Sagot
- Anne Heche
- Aaron Carter
Top Shortages searched
- Diesel shortage
- Baby formula shortage
- Tampon shortage
- Adderall shortage
- Sriracha shortage
Top Songs searched
- We Don’t Talk About Bruno – Encanto
- Surface Pressure – Encanto
- Jiggle Jiggle – Duke & Jones and Louis Theroux
- Unholy – Sam Smith and Kim Petras
- As It Was – Harry Styles
Top Sports Teams searched
- Philadelphia Phillies
- Boston Celtics
- Golden State Warriors
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Los Angeles Rams
Top Tickets searched
- Disneyland tickets
- Bad Bunny tickets
- Taylor Swift tickets
- Phillies tickets
- Blink 182 tickets
Top TV Shows searched
- Euphoria
- Stranger Things
- The Watcher
- Investing Anna
- House of Dragon
Want to take a trip back in time?
We are going back an entire decade! Below are the top searches from the past years in the United States according to Google.
Top searches in 2021
- NBA
- DMX
- Gabby Petito
- Kyle Rittenhouse
- Brian Laundrie
Top searches in 2020
- Election results
- Coronavirus
- Kobe Bryant
- Coronavirus update
- Coronavirus symptoms
Top searches in 2019
- Disney Plus
- Cameron Boyce
- Nipsey Hussle
- Hurricane Dorian
- Antonio Brown
Top searches in 2018
- World Cup
- Hurricane Florence
- Mac Miller
- Kate Spade
- Anthony Bourdain
Top searches in 2017
- Hurricane Irma
- Matt Lauer
- Tom Petty
- Super Bowl
- Las Vegas shooting
Top searches in 2016
- Powerball
- Prince
- Hurricane Matthew
- Pokemon Go
- Slither.io
Top searches in 2015
- Lamar Odom
- Jurassic World
- American Sniper
- Caitlyn Jenner
- Ronda Rousey
Top searches in 2014
- Robin Williams
- World Cup
- Ebola
- Malaysia Airlines
- Flappy Bird
Top searches in 2013
- Paul Walker
- Boston Marathon Bombing
- Nelson Mandela
- Cory Monteith
- iPhone 5s
Top searches in 2012
- Whitney Houston
- Hurricane Sandy
- Election 2012
- Hunger Games
- Jeremey Lin