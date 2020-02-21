Taj Mahal prepped for President Trump’s visit

(NBC NEWS) – On Friday, workers prepped India’s famous Taj Mahal just days before President Trump’s visit to the country.

Workers scrubbed walls, fountains, pathways and renovated the gardens at the historic site.

Mr.President Trump is scheduled to make his first visit as President to India on February 24 and 25.

He will travel to prime minister Modi’s home state followed by a visit to one of the seven wonders of the world: the Taj Mahal.

The Taj Mahal was commissioned in 1632 by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan to house the tomb of his favorite wife, Mumtaz Mahal.

Meanwhile, artists painted murals of president trump to impress him as arrives to visit the country.