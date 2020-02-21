Breaking News
Ulster man convicted for 2019 death of NYSDOT worker

Taj Mahal prepped for President Trump’s visit

International

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC NEWS) – On Friday, workers prepped India’s famous Taj Mahal just days before President Trump’s visit to the country.

Workers scrubbed walls, fountains, pathways and renovated the gardens at the historic site.

Mr.President Trump is scheduled to make his first visit as President to India on February 24 and 25.

He will travel to prime minister Modi’s home state followed by a visit to one of the seven wonders of the world: the Taj Mahal.

The Taj Mahal was commissioned in 1632 by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan to house the tomb of his favorite wife, Mumtaz Mahal.

Meanwhile, artists painted murals of president trump to impress him as arrives to visit the country.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now