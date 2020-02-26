Trump India deal could benefit Owego Lockheed Martin facility

OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM/AP) – President Donald Trump announced a $3 billion deal to sell American-made military equipment to India on Tuesday, a deal that could benefit a local manufacturing facility.

As part of the reported deal, the Indian Navy would purchase 24 Sikorsky MH-60R Sea Hawk multi-role helicopters for the Indian Navy and six Boeing AH-64E Apache Guardian attack helicopters for the Indian Army, according to Forbes.

“Our teams have made tremendous progress on a comprehensive trade agreement and I am optimistic we can reach a deal,” said President Trump.

The Sikorsky MH-60R helicopter is manufactured by Lockheed Martin, who runs a facility in Owego, New York.

Courtesy Lockheed Martin

“We are very pleased to learn that India is moving forward with the purchase of 24 MH-60R multi-mission helicopters, said Dan Spoor, Vice President, Sikorsky Maritime and Mission Systems. “We stand behind the U.S. Navy and look forward to having the Indian Navy become the fourth international country, joining Australia, Denmark and Saudi Arabia, to operate the MH-60R Romeo, the most advanced maritime helicopter in the world. This platform will provide the Indian Navy with the capability to identify, engage, and defeat maritime security threats along with the ability to perform secondary missions including vertical replenishment and search and rescue.”

Lockheed Martin touts the Sikorsky MH-60R as “the world’s most advanced maritime helicopter” with more than 300 units deployed across the globe.

Trump voiced optimism during the rally that a larger trade deal could be reached but also lightheartedly said of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi: “Everybody loves him, but I will tell you this: He’s very tough.”