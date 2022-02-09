U.S. lawmakers call for action as Russian troops deploy to Ukraine border

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WETM) — Russian troops continue to move toward the country’s border with Ukraine as fears of an invasion grow in Europe and in Washington, D.C. Lawmakers are urging President Biden to take strong action against Russia before it is too late.

“He’s [President Putin] going to take action and what we have to be prepared for is to have an immediate united message that that’s unacceptable,” Rep. Tom Reed, NY—R, said.

An invasion in Europe would have repercussions throughout the world, including in the United State. Many fear a Russian attack would increase prices for gasoline and other commodities. Also, lawmakers want to show united support for their allies. If there is a lack of U.S. reinforcement, it could allow other countries to make similar aggressive moves across the globe.

“Ukraine is a key ally and if they don’t see us come to Ukraine, then our other allies could start questioning,” Rep. Reed added.

Other lawmakers are concerned about the potential invasion’s effect on energy. The United States imported seven percent of its oil from Russia in 2021.

“The first step is to stop sending them resources by buying their energy,” Rep. Fred Keller, PA—R, continued.

Rep. Reed applauds Biden’s support of the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline, but at first, he was skeptical. He says this pipeline could be shut down, which would affect Russian oil stakeholders and could influence President Putin’s next steps. However, it could leave Europe without a steady energy supply.

“We’re working on requesting from the President’s plan. He had mentioned what he was going to do to supply energy to Europe. I’d like to see the plan,” Rep. Keller said.

International politics could change, too. Some officials say an invasion of Ukraine could lead other countries to try similar aggressive actions.

“I am very concerned about the ripple effects that we could see in the Asia world,” Rep. Reed concluded.

As for timing, an invasion could happen soon, but most likely not during the Olympic Games. Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are close allies and they are unlikely to act while on the world’s stage.