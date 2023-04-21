EARTH (WETM) – Each year in late April, the globe more or less comes together to celebrate the natural world and stress the importance of protecting it.

Earth Day is over half a century old now, starting in the United States, but it has since spread worldwide. The first Earth Day coincides with the same year the federal Environmental Protection Agency was created.

On April 22, 1970, Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson organized a movement that would become annual. Around 20 million people took to the streets across the U.S. that day to protest the treatment of the environment.

After that, multiple things happened in Washington, D.C. to take steps to protect the natural world. Congress passed the Clean Air Act, the EPA was formed, the Clear Water Act went into effect two years later, and the Endangered Species Act a year after that.

The 1960s and 1970s were a time of societal change. In 1962, biologist Rachel Carson published the book “Silent Spring“, which many say sparked the environmental movement. According to PBS, through the 1960s and into 1970, lawmakers had already passed several acts to protect water, rivers, forest, and trails. After that

Over the last 52 years since the first Earth Day, Americans and people around the world come out in droves each year to advocate for better public policy to protect the environment and better treatment of nature by everyone. These conversations have become even more of a hot-button issue as world organizations warn more and more about the effects of climate change and the need to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.