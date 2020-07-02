Interstate 99 project in Centre County begins Monday

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that an improvement project on Interstate 99 is slated to begin July 6 on 2.5 miles of roadway in Spring Township.

There will be a long-term closure of the right lane on Interstate 99 southbound between the Interstate 80 eastbound off-ramp at Bellefonte and the Pleasant Gap exit.



Minor delays are expected while this work takes place. The traffic pattern is expected to be in effect for approximately four weeks.

PennDOT will provide updates as work shifts between the travel and passing lanes and between the southbound and northbound lanes.