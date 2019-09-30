Investigation into Grove Park Incident

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department responded to an incident that occurred on the morning of September 30th in Grove Park.

Preliminary reports indicate that there may have been an altercation between a male and a female around 10:00 A.M.

Police believe there may have been witnesses to the event and are requesting that the witnesses come forward and provide details as to what they saw or heard.

A vehicle was observed to be in the area at the time of the incident and it is believed that they have information to assist officers in the investigation. The vehicle was an older model Nissan sedan, black, with Pennsylvania license plates.

Anyone with information about this incident is requested to call the Elmira Police Department at (607) 737-5626 or leave a message on the anonymous tip line at (607) 271-HALT.