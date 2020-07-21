IRS releases list of the top tax scams of 2020

(CNN/IRS)– The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) wants to help you protect your information from scammers. The Federal Agency releasing this year’s edition of what it calls the “Dirty Dozen” list, focusing on schemes related to Coronavirus tax relief.

The IRS says that among the 12 scams listed this year, the most common is phishing scams. Scammers send fake e-mails to your inbox or set up a fake website, hoping to steal your personal information.

Here’s a look at all 12 scams, according the Internal Revenue Service’s website:

Phishing

Fake Charities

Threatening Impersonator Phone Calls

Social Media Scams

EIP or Refund Theft

Senior Fraud

Scams targeting non-English speakers

Unscrupulous Return Preparers

Offer in Compromise Mills

Fake Payments with Repayment Demands

Payroll & HR Scams

Ransomware

For a full explanation of each scam, you can visit the IRS website here. The IRS reminding you to stay alert. Contact police if you feel you have been the victim of a scam.