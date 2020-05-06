Is the Payment Protection Program right for your business?

BINGHAMPTON, N.Y. (WETM) – Businesses across the United States have been forced to close amid the coronavirus pandemic. Both large companies and local Mom and Pop stores are taking major financial hits.

Following the losses many businesses have taken, The Trump Administration provided the Paycheck Protection Program. This program is to provide small businesses with funds to pay up to eight weeks of payroll costs—including benefits.

This can cover small businesses with 500 or fewer employees —including nonprofits, self-employed individuals, sole proprietors, and independent contractors.

Businesses with more than 500 employees are eligible in certain fields.

The second round of the Paycheck Protection Program has gone out this week through the CARES Act, with more funding still available.

“If you want to apply for it and you can’t find a lender, reach out to your closest Small Business Development Center,” said Regional Director of the Small Business Development Center Rochelle Layman.

Layman said the Small Business Development Center has easy access for small businesses to get loans for the program from banks.

“We have relations with those local and national lenders who will allow you to apply through their bank,” Layman said.