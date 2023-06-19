BIG FLATS, N.Y (WETM) – 18 News is working to confirm if a proposal to build a truck stop next to Sperr Park, which triggered a public outcry, has officially been scrapped. On Friday afternoon, Joe Roman, the Executive Director of the Chemung County Industrial Development Agency released a statement in response to mounting opposition to the project from residents, who cite safety and environmental concerns, as well as respect for a memorial dedicated to fallen New York State Tropper Andrew Sperr. The statement says the plan is being reevaluated and “aspects of it will be reconsidered.” However, it stops short of explicitly saying the truck stop has been ruled out for the location next to Sperr Park, across Kahler Road.

In the statement released Friday afternoon before a holiday weekend, Mr. Roman listed the economic benefits of building a Travel Plaza that could service up to 1,200 cars and trucks each day. He said it would create 50 permanent new jobs, as well as “increase property tax and annual sales tax revenue in excess of $750,000, a portion of which will go to our local communities to invest in parks, roads, and other infrastructure, as well as schools.”

Mr. Roman also addressed security concerns raised by residents, saying the Travel Plaza would include “well-lit parking areas” and “cameras situated to provide eyes on every corner of the property.” After five paragraphs, the last lines of the statement read:

“Although we have adhered to the planned use for this particular parcel at Airport Corporate Park South and identified the travel center as a significant economic benefit, based on communications from the public the CCIDA is reevaluating the travel center project and aspects of it will be reconsidered. The CCIDA would like to thank residents for their thoughtful input into this important development” Roman said.

I reached out to Mr. Roman by phone and email Monday, to ask which aspects will be reconsidered, and if that includes moving the proposal to a different location. Mr. Roman did not call me back.

In a statement, Mark Margeson, the Chair of the Chemung County Industrial Development Agency, and Chair of the County Legislature, said in an email to 18 News:

“Based on everything I know this location is not being considered for this project. However, this project is still possible in Chemung County” said Margeson.

I also reached out to all 15 County Legislators to ask where they stand on the proposal, and how they would vote on it. For the project to move forward, the Chemung County Legislature needs to approve the transfer of county land to the IDA, before the IDA can sell the parcel to a developer.

8 legislators told me they would vote no on the current proposal. 1 legislator said he would abstain from voting due to lack of information. 6 others did not get back to me before publication.

In a statement, District 1 Legislator Lawana Morse said:

“I am pleased to know that the IDA is listening to the input of the community regarding the development of the proposed travel plaza. Unfortunately, the statement of reevaluation from Mr. Roman is pretty vague in its meaning. Some further clarification of what is being reconsidered would help the community know what to expect.

As I stated before, I am not against the development of that land as long as it is something that will work with the serenity of the park. Regardless of the intended purpose of the land 20 years ago, life has changed there and the plans moving forward need to take that into consideration.

I also am not against a travel plaza in Chemung County. I can see great benefit of it to the area and travelers.

It is always a plus when leaders come to the community for input before pushing through plans that will have long-time impact on the daily life. The social impact of a project should be considered along with the economic impact.”

Lawana Morse, Chemung County Legislator – District 1

In an email to 18 News, District 4 County Legislator Joseph Brennan said:

“The decision by the IDA to reconsider the travel center project is a good example of community responsiveness. Often times residents feel like their voices aren’t heard in government. I agree that this property should be considered for an expansion of park land. Further, in a time of great surplus, the county should do more to assist towns to upgrade small, neighborhood parks like Meadowbrook, Barnes Hill, and Hazlett Park in the 4th District, which I’ve heard concerns about often from taxpayers.”

Joseph C. Brennan, Chemung County Legislator, District 4

In a Facebook post on Monday, County Legislator Rodney Strange, who represents the 15th District, also voiced his opposition to the plan.

County Legislator Michael Saglibene represents District 2, which includes Big Flats and Sperr Park. Saglibene was unreachable for comment Monday. However, in prior statements to 18 News, Saglibene said he is against the current proposal and is confident it will be scrapped.

Friday’s statement from the IDA came after nearly 75 showed to a Legislature Meeting on June 12th to voice their opposition to the plan. Several legislators noted it was the largest display of community feedback in recent years. A petition to stop the project is also nearing 4,000 signatures.

“The IDA can’t go forward with it” said Chemung County Executive Chris Moss, in an interview recorded on Thursday, June 15th. “There is a piece of property that the county did not give the IDA that they need for the travel plaza. With the feedback I’ve heard up to this point, I would not be in favor of signing that property over, or will I sign it over to the IDA until such time we get to hear from everybody and look at all the facts,” said Moss.

I also reached out to Onvo, the Scranton-based company that is in talks with the CCIDA to build the Travel Plaza. A spokesperson told me “The company has no official comment.”

You can read the full statement released by the IDA below.