ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Elmira says it’s going to take more time to modernize the city’s parking meters. As 18 News reported in February, more than half of the city’s 559 meters are not working properly due to jammed coins, or electrical and battery problems.

The City is modifying the meters, not replacing them, to only accept credit cards or payment through a new parking app. In February, City Manager Michael Collins said the hope was to have all meters upgraded by sometime this summer. Thursday, Mr. Collins told 18 News he now expects the project to be completed in the fall.

“As we have stated before, we were waiting for equipment to come in. It’s our understanding that all equipment is in,” said City Manager Collins. “The next stage, what we have to do is go to each parking meter itself and we have to download a GIS system to make sure that this is a pinned meter. So that process will take a while. It’s going to be done with iPads and iPhones. So, once that third party company assists us with that, and we pin all of the meters in the city, we will begin to install the new equipment.”

The meters that are being upgraded are refurbished meters the City of Elmira purchased in 2006.