Ithaca burglary increases; IPD provides crime prevention tips

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- The Ithaca Police Department has noticed a significant increase in burglaries over the last month, specifically in the West Hill area. As they continue to investigate these occurrences, they would like to provide the following crime prevention tips to the community:
- Consider installing motion-sensor lighting around your house and/or business so that criminal
actions are less likely to be concealed at nighttime.
- Lock your doors when you are away, at night, and when you are asleep.
- Consider investing in home security systems and/or cameras to monitor activity around your
house or business.
- Trim shrubs and bushes that could provide concealment for a potential burglar.
- Evaluate the security of your home or business; if you can easily enter through a window or nonsecure door, then so can a burglar. Take appropriate steps to correct that situation.
- When you are away, consider placing lights on timers to give the appearance that you are home.
- Be cautious about posting on social media when you are away and/or at an event. If you post
about where you are, it can be assumed that you are not at home.
- Do not leave items of value outside your home that can easily be removed (bikes, tools, etc.)
- If you are going away for an extended period, ask the post office to hold your mail and/or have a
neighbor pick up newspapers so that it does not appear that you are away. Also, ask someone
to cut your grass and or shovel your walkway in the winter.
- Coordinate with a trusted friend or neighbor to keep an eye on your house or business when you are away and similarly all suspicious activity should be reported to the police.