Ithaca College BomberThon goes virtual For the Kids!

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – In 2019, a group of Ithaca College students launched the first-ever BomberThon, a dance marathon supporting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse. Due to the pandemic, their 2020 event was pushed to 2021. Today, students will be dancing together For the Kids via Zoom.

“Initially coming to grips with the idea to do an event that is a six-hour party virtually takes some of the fun out of it. Anyone who tells you that’s ideal is lying,” Chief Morale Captain Lee Folger said.

The event is running 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and they are hoping to raise $25,000. In their first year, the participants raised more than $28,000, exceeding their original goal.

“We aren’t doing it for fun. We are doing it for a wonderful cause,” Folger continued. “It’s going to be unique, but I think it will be similar to last year. It is about positivity and energy.”

Video courtesy Ithaca College BomberThon. For more information on the event, visit their Facebook page here.