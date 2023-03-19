ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — One man has been arrested after Ithaca Police believe he is responsible for a recent string of burglaries in the city.

Police say that 39-year-old Lawrence Williams Jr. was arrested on Thursday, March 16, after police located him leaving the scene of an area where a burglary alarm was going off.

Police responded around noon to a burglary alarm in the 500 block of West Seneca St. After searching the area, police located Williams Jr. in the 300 block of North Meadow St.

Police say that Williams Jr. matched the description of multiple recent thefts and burglaries happening in the City and was arrested on the following:

Burglary 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony

Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree, a Class E Felony

Possession of Burglar’s Tools, a Class A Misdemeanor

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor

Police say more charges are expected to follow.

Williams Jr. was arraigned in Ithaca City Couty and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail without bail.

Ithaca Police are asking for any witnesses to the incident to call and contact them at 607-272-3245 or 607-272-9973.