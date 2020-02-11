Ithaca man facing DWI charges after crashing car into utility pole

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Ithaca man is facing DWI charges after crashing his car into a utility pole in Cortland County.

On February 7, Aliester Wells-Burlingame, 29, of Ithaca, was driving on Route 215 near Bennie Road in the Town of Cortlandville just after 1 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve. Wells-Burlingame’s vehicle crossed into the other lane, then left the roadway, where it then sheared a utility pole, causing power lines to come down.

After an investigation, Wells-Burlingame was found to be intoxicated and was arrested. One of his passengers was under the age of 17, so he is also facing Endangering the Welfare of a Child charge.

Wells-Burlingame was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in court on February 24.