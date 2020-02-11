Ithaca man facing DWI charges after crashing car into utility pole

News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Ithaca man is facing DWI charges after crashing his car into a utility pole in Cortland County.

On February 7, Aliester Wells-Burlingame, 29, of Ithaca, was driving on Route 215 near Bennie Road in the Town of Cortlandville just after 1 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve. Wells-Burlingame’s vehicle crossed into the other lane, then left the roadway, where it then sheared a utility pole, causing power lines to come down.

After an investigation, Wells-Burlingame was found to be intoxicated and was arrested. One of his passengers was under the age of 17, so he is also facing Endangering the Welfare of a Child charge.

Wells-Burlingame was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in court on February 24.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now