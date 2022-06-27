ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Ithaca man has pled guilty to multiple counts of sexually exploiting a child for producing videos of himself abusing a child two years ago, according to a U.S. Attorney.

Remanu Phillips, 31, pled guilty on June 27, 2022 to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York said. Phillips admitted that on two separate days in June 2019, he produced videos of himself sexually abusing a child and transferred those videos from his cellphone to his computer. Law enforcement later recovered the videos on his computer.

Phillips faces a possible sentence of 15 to 60 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. He will also face a term of at least 5 years supervised release and will have to register as a sex offender.

Phillips’ case was investigated by the FBI Syracuse Mid-State Child Exploitation Task Force, comprised of FBI Special Agents and Investigators of the New York State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), with assistance from the Tompkins County Sheriff’s office. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey J. L. Brown as a part of Project Safe Childhood.