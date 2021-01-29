Ithaca Mayor makes public statement on IPD officer’s inappropriate comments captured on video

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Ithaca Mayor makes a statement on the incident of an Ithaca Police Officer’s recent inappropriate comments captured on video.

In a statement from Mayor Myrick, it said Sgt. Slattery’s comments raised serious concerns regarding respect for evidentiary integrity, respect for the public, and above all, the imperative to avoid—and counsel the avoidance of—use of force whenever possible.

As a result of the incident, the city is seeking discipline for the breach of responsibility.

I advised IPD that the level of discipline sought against Sgt. Slattery— including demotion and an unpaid suspension—fit the available precedents in other agencies, said Earl Redding, Outside Counsel to the City. Also, saying the situation involved serious misconduct by a supervisor in the presence of a subordinate, and there is no evidence that Sgt. Slattery actually engaged in the acts he described.

Sergeant Slattery has been suspended after comments he made on his body camera to a fellow police officer about his use of abusive force on October 10th.

The video released (the video may not be suitable for all viewers, contains inappropriate language) by the Ithaca Police Department shows a conversation between the two speaking about a story of himself assaulting a man he had in custody moments earlier.

According to the video, Slattery also said he struck a man with his knee pinning him to the ground after performing a “suplex” move on him.

Full Notice of Discipline for Ithaca Police Sergeant Slattery below: