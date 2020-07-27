Ithaca Police Department is searching for man who robbed a gas station with a gun

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Police Department is searching for a man that robbed an A-Plus gas station on South Cayuga Street.

The robbery happened around 3:00 am Ithaca Police Department tell 18News the robber approached the cashier displaying a handgun from a backpack, where he kept it on the counter.

The suspect then demanded money and fled on foot, the employee of the gas station was not injured.

IPD says, the armed robber is a young dark-skinned male, who wore a bandana over the lower part of his face, a beanie, long-sleeved green shirt, long khaki shorts, and white sneakers.

IPD is asking anyone with any information to contact them at 607-272-3245.