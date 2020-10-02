Ithaca Police investigating a burglary at Tompkins Trust Company

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Ithaca Police Department is investigating a burglary that happened at the Tompkins Trust Company on West Seneca Street.

During the early hours of Sunday, September 27, someone forced their way into the building.

Security footage shows a tall white male with a thin build around the building during that time. Police are looking for this person, who may have been driving a dark colored newer model Honda Civic, pictured below.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department at (607) 330-0000 or email policeinfo@cityofithaca.org.

