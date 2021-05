(WETM) – Ithaca Police responded to the area of Ezra’s Tunnel in the Ithaca Falls Natural Area for a person who was deceased.

The Ithaca Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident and the death does not appear to be a criminal act.

The victim is a 19-year-old male and his name is not being released at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Ithaca Police.