Ithaca Police looking for suspect in overnight robbery

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – According to the Ithaca Police Department, early Wednesday morning the ‘A Plus Mini Market at 210 S. Cayuga Street was robbed’.

Police saying the robbery happening at 1:52 in the morning where the suspect entered the store demanding money from the cash register while ‘indicating’ that he was armed.

Police say that the suspect did get away with an undisclosed amount of money and that he is described as a black male approximately 5’9 -6’0 feet tall wearing a black hat, grey zip sweatshirt, blue bandana covering his below the eyes.

Police ask that anyone with information on the robbery to contact the Ithaca Police Department at 607-330-0000.