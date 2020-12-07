Ithaca Police Sergeant under scrutiny after compromising footage captured on his body cam

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Ithaca Police Sergeant Kevin Slattery is under scrutiny after compromising footage captured on his body camera.

Sergeant Slattery has been suspended after comments he made on his body camera to a fellow police officer about his use of abusive force on October 10th.

The video released (the video may not be suitable for all viewers, contains inappropriate language) by the Ithaca Police Department shows a conversation between the two speaking about a story of himself assaulting a man he had in custody moments earlier.

According to the video, Slattery also said he struck a man with his knee pinning him to the ground after performing a “suplex” move on him.

Both the Mayor and Police Chief have released a joint statement about the incident and their stance on the matter.

The Sergeant’s apparently-fictitious comments remain entirely inappropriate and unacceptable. Svante Myrick, Ithaca Mayor and Dennis Nayor, Ithaca Police Chief

According to a statement from Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick and Police Chief Dennis Nayor, Deputy Chief John Joly informed the chief that a sergeant in the Investigative Division had self-reported comments he made that were captured on body camera footage.

The chief said since the comments involved force and integrity, he ordered a thorough investigation and suspended him from duty.