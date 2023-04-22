(WBRE/WYOU)— April 22nd is National Prescription Drug Takeback Day, but some of you may be wondering where you can drop off those unneeded prescriptions.

You can’t drop off your old meds just anywhere; the Drug Enforcement Agency has set up collection sites around the country to help get expired or unneeded prescription drugs out of American homes.

DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day reflects DEA’s commitment to Americans’ safety and health, encouraging the public to remove unneeded medications from their homes as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting. Drug Enforcement Agency’s Take Back Day Webpage

Finding a local take-back box is very simple, just head to the DEA’s Take Back Day website, plug in your zip code, and select a range for how far you’re willing to drive.

DEA take-back boxes are only open until 2 p.m. on Saturday, but don’t worry, the FDA has permanent collection sites around the country as well!

If you missed today, you can find permanent drop-off locations on the FDA’s website, plug in your zip code, and select a range for how far you’re willing to drive.