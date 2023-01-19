(WETM) – The month of January represents 31 days dedicated to Cervical Cancer Awareness. The period aims to bring attention to education about screenings, vaccinations, and ways to treat cervical cancer.

Cervical cancer is a type of cancer that can go unnoticed or undetected. Each year, more than 14,000 women in the United States are diagnosed.

“We probably lose about 4,000 women per year in the United States. Cervical cancer is largely caused by Human Papillomavirus (HPV), and anything we can do to prevent the transmission of HPV the better”, said Guthrie OBGYN Chairman, J. Manuel Arreguin.

Since almost all cases of the disease are caused by HPV infection, vaccines that protect against the virus could prevent the majority of cases.

“The initial stages of cervical cancer do not have any signs. Usually when people have signs such as abnormal vaginal bleeding and stuff like that, the disease is much more advanced,” said Arnot Health Family Nurse Practitioner Kat Purcell, “which is why it’s so very important for people to come in and have pap smears done at regular screening intervals.”

Women are encouraged to get regular pap tests that can catch and lead to the treatment of the disease at the precancerous stage. Tests can be done every three to five years starting at the age of 21.

“We would like to start seeing women yearly at the OBGYN office when they become sexually active,” Purcell said. “We want to see you every single year to do a vaginal exam and make sure things are healthy and you don’t have any questions or concerns even if you don’t need a pap smear that year.”