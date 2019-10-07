Jewish Center & Federation hosting faith and the environment program

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Jewish Center & Federation of the Twin Tiers will be hosting a faith and the environment program on Monday, October 14th at the Congregation Kol Ami at 7:00 PM.

Paul Solyn, Executive Director of the Jewish Center & Federation of the Twin Tiers says of the upcoming program quote, “On Monday evening a week from today is a presentation that’s open to the public on faith and the environment and it will alternate spiritual and biblical presentations with Eliana’s music”. (Music from top of interview)

Even though there’s general agreement on the environmental crisis says Solyn, as a society “we seem to lack the communal will to act on what we know”said, Solyn.

For more information you can call the Jewish Center & Federation at (607)-734-8122 and anyone that would like to come an hour before the event starts can call ahead and reserve a spot for a dinner reservation before the start of the program.