ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The John W. Jones museum held a fundraising event this evening at Ill Eagle Taphouse in Elmira.

The second floor of the building showcased posters with facts about John W. Jones.

Guests were welcomed to drinks, a charcuterie board and raffles throughout the evening. A live jazz band played outside and a DJ played music inside.

Museum president Talima Aaron addressed the crowd and briefly shared Jones’ story. Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger was in attendance to commemorate the event and talk with community members about jones’ contributions.

“The John Jones museum is important and I think it’s the fact that students will learn about slavery and learn about this gentleman who risked his life to free slaves and to work with the community and I would say giving a safe haven to people who are persecuted. The John Jones Museum is a must see,” said Hilfiger.

Hilfiger is an honorary board member of the museum.

When asked about being back in Elmira, Hilfiger said it was great to be back.

“This community is always evolving and I’m really impressed in what is going on now because there is new life in the community. Every time I come back, I see new things happening. Everything that is going on now is all positive,” Hilfiger said.