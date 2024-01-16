ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Billionaire businessman and Governor George Pataki Foundation co-chairman Josh Eisen is announcing his candidacy for the U.S. Senate in Elmira on January 16, 2024.

“I’m going to be pushing for the advocacy of real problems, real pain and challenge. I’ve been traveling around the state and I’ve experienced and saw a lot of pain and challenge. Almost all of it can be traced back to some kind of government regulation, some form of government intrusion. Now, when you ask what kind of senator will I be? What will Josh Eisen be as a senator? I’ll be advocating for farmers in this part of the state and this part of the country who are suffering. For example, under onerous agricultural loans. Some of them are under SBA loans with first and second liens, parents who had to cosign and they’re unable to take other credit. Does Kirsten Gillibrand advocate for them? No she does not. I do.”

He’s the first Republican to announce his candidacy for the United States Senate in Elmira and the only Republican candidate running against U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. He was joined by local Republican officials as well as elected officials and political leaders. Eisen was highly critical of Gillibrand in his comments.

“All the businesses around here that have shut down, all the people that are leaving the state. Clearly, people don’t like it here. It’s not Republicans that have been in charge. It’s her, Kirsten Gillibrand and nobody has done less than she has. Her name recognition is nothing compared to what Schumer’s is. Her favorability rating is extremely low. It’s in the low thirties. The trajectory is amazing, up here I’m going to Republican events, it’s off the charts. They’re packed. I think there’s something happening in the state. People are just sick and tired of the problems and they’re sick and tired of elitism and people from places like Harvard and where Kirsten Gillibrand went to, Dartmouth, coming around and telling us working people what to do,” said Eisen.