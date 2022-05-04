HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – It started with the Journey Church and the iMatter Foundation having the vision to provide support for the community.

“Everything we do is about spiritual health. It’s about emotional and physical health, but mental health plays a big part because it has to do with the mind. That’s where we make all of our decisions,” said Scott Lowmaster, Founder, iMatter Foundation.

At the Journey Center, the I Matter Foundation provides activities and services to uplift the community in multiple realms of mental health.

“Nutrition, you know what you’re doing with your life, your purpose. You believe this or not. If you can give somebody something positive to focus on in the future,” said Lowmaster.

The center at the church opened in September to bring neighbors together to show them that they matter above all else.

“Our coaches are there to help them navigate what they need to be healthy in the body, soul, and spirit,” said Lowmaster.

The Human Resources department of Chemung County shared that your mental health is just as important as physical health. You have to take care of both.

“Ask your school, as you know, guidance counselors in the school as teachers, and for adults, certainly, you know, contact the county mental health clinic in your community, ” said Brian Hart, Commissioner, Human Resources of Chemung County.

This Saturday neighbors will be gathering in Eldridge park to bring awareness to mental health issues.

“We want people to be aware of you know the issues and how to get information easily,” said Hart.

The 15th annual, Walk A Mile In My Shoes communitywide suicide awareness event takes place on Saturday, May 7th, 2022, at Eldridge Park starting at 11 am. For more details, visit their website.