ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Joycrest Skating Rink, where families have roller-skated since the 1930’s, is up for sale. Warren Real Estate listed the property at $849,900. 18 News has confirmed Joycrest will still reopen in October as it searches for a buyer. The rink was family-owned and operated for decades until it was sold to the current owner in 2018. The listing says the property on 1570 Lake St is 34,000 square feet. The description reads:

“Great land development opportunity for either residential or commercial use. Consisting of 6.8 acres of level land, a large approx. 31,000 sq ft skating rink building, a 3-bay garage/barn that is need of rehab or demolished, and a 3-bedroom house that needs complete renovation. This would be a fantastic opportunity for a developer looking for acreage in Elmira with a short drive to I86. Not selling as an on going business but all equipment is included with an acceptable offer.”

The listing agent, William Shangraw, told 18 News “not selling as an on going business but all equipment is included with an acceptable offer” just means the financial records will not be transferred to the new owner. Mr. Shangraw says a new buyer could still continue to operate Joycrest under the same name, adding the roller rink is “turn key ready.” Mr. Shangraw told 18 News the current owner is declining an interview at this time.

Chemung County property records list the current owner as Joycrest Holdings, LLC, based in Elmira Heights. The records list the 2023 full market value at $274,200. Records show the prior owner, Thomas E. Sloniger, sold the property in 2018 for $100,000. Mr. Sloniger operated the rink for 38 years. At the age of 99, Tom Sloniger passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2015. His daughter Donna Isaac spoke with 18 News in a report honoring his legacy:

“I’ve heard so many different stories about my dad,” said Isaac. “He was thoughtful. He was caring. He loves children and animals. He was tough. If nothing else he taught me to stand on my own two feet and I think that’s the strength that I’m gathering going forward is that I know that I can do this.”

“There’s four generations here,” said Isaac. “It’s myself, my husband Steve, now I have four sons and six grand babies. So we are, they are all going to be working. They don’t know that yet but they will be.”

Built in 1924, it began as one of the buildings in Grotto Park – home of the “cashmere grotto” which was an actual organization, an offshoot of the Masons.

It had its own band, park, clubhouse, and a restaurant on its first floor.

On the second floor, Boxing, wrestling, and dances were held.

In 1936, the Maple skating floor was installed.

In 1954, the name was changed from Grotto Park to Joycrest.