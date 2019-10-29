Judge Blocks effort to ban Abortion

(WETM) – A federal judge is blocking Alabama’s effort to ban just about all abortions. The ruling is in the state’s law criminalizing nearly almost all abortions unconstitutional.

Governor of Alabama, Kay Ivey is expected to sign this law in May. This will outlaw almost all abortions and is set to take effect next month. The American civil liberties union and Planned Parenthood filed the lawsuit. This law would call for a sentence starting at 10 years to life in prison for the abortion provider without exceptions for either rape or incest.

On Tuesday, a federal judge blocked Alabama’s abortion ban that would essentially deem is illegal for any medical practice to perform an abortion on any female during stages of pregnancy.

The bill was first intact and designed to challenge federal abortion protections under Roe. V. Wade. Judge Myron Thompson took action today with a ruling that blocked the Human Life Protection Act from taking effect.