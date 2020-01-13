Julian Edelman of the New England Patriots gets arrested and cited for vandalism in Beverly Hills

(CNN) – New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was arrested in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday night after allegedly jumping on a vehicle and causing damage, according to a police spokeswoman.
Julian Edelman Edelman was cited for vandalism and released on a citation, Beverly Hills Police Lt. Elisabeth Albanese said in a statement.He is expected to appear in court on April 13, Albanese said.Edelman was named MVP in last year’s Super Bowl LIII. CNN is attempting to reach Edelman and the Patriots for commen