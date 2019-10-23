Jump Start to Living Well: Core

Breaking News
News

ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) – New York Sport & Fitness trainer Heather Maio is back the newest edition of Jump Start to Living Well. In this week’s episode she will be talking about good core exercises to help you tone your midsection.

Maio says, “you don’t need to do crunches to tone down your stomach, crunches are actually probably the worst thing you can do…. and it’s true abs really are made in the kitchen and how your midsection looks will depend on what you do but there are still a ton of things you can do at the gym to strengthen your core”.

Some of those things you can do are workouts like picking up heavy weights and walking with it. Another workout, are planks. A solid plank can only be held for 1 minute or 2 minutes tops according to Maio.

