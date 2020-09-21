Justice Ginsburg to lie in repose at the Supreme Court; U.S. Capitol

FILE – In this July 31, 2014, file photo, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is seen in her chambers in at the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court says Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in state in National Statuary Hall in the United States Capitol on Friday, according to Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

First, she will lie in repose at the Supreme Court of the United States on Wednesday and Thursday. The Supreme Court says her casket will arrive in front of the Court just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Then, a private ceremony will take place in the Great Hall. Her family, close friends, and members of the court will be in attendance, according to the Supreme Court.

Justice Ginsburg will lie in repose under the Portico at the top of the front steps, allowing the public to pay respects from outdoors. The Supreme Court says the public is invited to pay respects in front of the Supreme Court from around 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday.

Ginsburg died last Friday at her home in Washington, D.C after complications of metastatic pancreas cancer. She was 87 years old.

The Supreme Court has hung a black drape over the Courtroom doors as a sign of respect and mourning following the death of a justice. The Supreme Court says the tradition dates back at least as far as the death of Chief Justice Salmon P. Chase in 1873. The Supreme Court says these signs of mourning are typically left in place for 30 days. The Supreme Court is currently closed to the public, but the Court did share the following photos:

A formal ceremony will be held Friday morning at Arlington National Cemetery. It will be private, open to invited guests only.

