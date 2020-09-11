Kamala Harris hosts roundtable event in Miami, Florida

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) -- A lawsuit filed by the federal government against the builder of a private border wall that hugs the Rio Grande in South Texas could go to trial a year from now.

During a status conference hearing held Thursday via Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. District Judge Randy Crane appeared surprised by requests from both sides in the lawsuit to set a trial date for September 2021. The federal government last year sued Fisher Industries and other involved parties on behalf of the International Boundary and Water Commission alleging the 3-mile-long private border wall on private property south of the town of Mission violates an international treaty the United States has with Mexico.