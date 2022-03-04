Olathe East shooting: Police say suspect was a student

OLATHE, Kan. — Police are on scene at Olathe East High School on Friday morning after three were injured in a shooting, including the suspect.

A large police presence is on scene at the high school and people are asked to avoid the area.

What we know about the shooting victims

The Olathe Police Department say a school resource officer and a male school administrator were shot and injured. The shooting occurred in an office area of the school at about 10:30 a.m.

The officer and administrator are in stable condition and expected to survive, according to Sgt. Joel Yeldell.

Overland Park Regional Medical Center said they took in three adult male patients to their level-II trauma center.

One victim is in critical condition, a second in critical but stable condition, and a third victim is in stable condition.

What we know about the shooting suspect

The 18-year-old male student suspect was shot and injured and is in custody. Police said there is not active threat.

Yeldell said the student resource officer is the one that called in the shooting and disarmed the suspect.

Yeldell said they have not received reports of any students injured other than the suspect.

ATF special agents are on scene assisting in the investigation.

FOX4 has multiple crews headed to the scene and we will provide constant updates from this page.