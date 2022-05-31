ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – As temperatures rise, parents have found the splash pad to be the go-to option since it’s opened up to remain cool in the sun.

“It’s great. Since COVID-19 families are low on funds. It’s nice and doesn’t cost anything to bring the kids here. They can interact with other children. It’s just a beautiful area to bring the kids,” said Ashton Loiselle, Parent.

It’s an easy activity yet most sufficient for parents in the heat.

“As soon as we found out that it was open, we’ve been here almost every day. It’s nice that kids love it here it’s a different scenery than being at home and playing in the water at home,” said Loiselle.

The great thing about this splash pad is, that it’s a great location for all ages to hang out in the sun. The kids understand the importance of staying cool outside of the fun.

“I like playing in the water. It’s hot outside because it cools you down,” said Savita Sprague, Daughter.

The splash pad is becoming a popular attraction this time around, it’s also the most affordable out of the summer activities. Families don’t mind traveling to put it to use.

” We come here often. We try to visit at least two or three times a week even though we’re from the Horseheads area. It’s beautiful. It’s worth a drive if you’re not from the area,” said Loiselle.

The kids say they’re not sure how they’ll deal with the heat if the splash pad wasn’t around.

“If we didn’t go here, it’s gonna be deadly hot,” said Landyn Walbron, Son.

Every 15 minutes, a new family walked up to partake in using the splash pad while keeping cool in the heat.