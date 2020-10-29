Keeping donations alive this holiday season for the Salvation Army

(WETM-TV) – Every year the Salvation Army’s program “Coats for Kids” asks for donations to help the less fortunate get through the wintry arctic months.

But this year, Elmira Salvation Army Major Norma Newton said, the pandemic is changing the way it operates and may look a bit different.

Finalizations for this year’s “Coats for Kids” drop off locations are not yet written in stone, but the Elmira Salvation Amry’s location is asking for all coat to be dropped off at a dry cleaner in the area for purification before handed out to the community.

Due to the pandemic, we can’t [really] take used coats here, ao that’s why we’re asking the people to take them to the cleaners, and they will ask us to pick them up. Norma Newton, Major of Elmira Salvation Army location

With the holiday season soon approaching, the Red Kettle Campaign will soon be underway both the Elmira and Corning locations will be starting a bit earlier than the previous years.

Corning Salvation Army Captain Jose Borrero said the goal for this year’s Corning “Red Kettle” campaign is $60,000, but with the COVID pandemic, they plan on giving donators a peace of mind, not just to stand s-feet away from the kettle but to also go virtual.

The Elmira Salvation Army location is extending the application for Christmas 2020 for families in need of assistance with food and toys this holiday season.

Families are required to complete a registration — by scanning the QR code with a cellular device, filling out the application online, or (607) 732-0314 for an appointment.

Both locations are asking for volunteers, as families in need are in high demand.