ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The bipartisan Keep Kids Fed Act has officially passed into law extending the child nutrition waivers that provide funding to schools, and local organizations offering free meals to students during the Summer.

“It’s hard for them to make ends meet and, we want to be there to help them,” said Katie Rhodes, Communications Coordinator, Catholic Charities.

Rhodes shared they’ve developed a summer initiative to ensure that the youth in the area can eat nutritious food keeping them healthy in the summer.

“We’re excited to have a program at Blanford Park to provide meals for kids and the bright red bookshelf. The food bank is going to come down with a farmers’ market,” said Rhodes.

The Catholic Charities organization takes pride in providing foods that will cater to a kid’s taste bud as part of their focus to keep kids fed in the Southern Tier.

“We have kid-friendly things, not just food packed in cans. Sometimes that’s what people think about the food pantry,” said Rhodes.

Rhodes shared that this summer lunch for children and teens starts July 5th through to August 19th at Blandford Park, Monday through Friday from 12 noon until 1 pm.