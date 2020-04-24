Keeping personal protective equipment sanitized for the next use

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM ) – During this coronavirus pandemic, the CDC recommends wearing facial gear to protect yourself and others from being exposed to the virus.



This personal protective equipment (P.P.E) used by people is easy to buy at local drug stores such as “Rite Aid.” However, there has been a shortage of supplies, none on the shelves for people to buy as they need them.



How do you continue to keep yourself safe without having to buy more equipment over and over?

Cleaning your P.P.E can save you the extra money but, keep in mind not all masks can be cleaned.

Disposable gloves, once touching a contaminated object, will become contaminated and need to be thrown away to reduce the spread.

Homemade face masks are the best in the case of saving stockpiles and being able to reuse them.

Andrew Klee Infection Prevention Associate at Arnot Health says the best way is to sanitize your mask is in the laundry cycle.

No washer around or the time to do a load, soak your face masks for five minutes in a solution of one teaspoon of bleach for every quart of hot water. After that, take your mask and run it underwater for about 15 seconds to get rid of access bleach then soak it in just water for five minutes. Chemicals near the nose is never a good thing to inhale.

Another way to clean cloth masks is by sitting them in boiling water for five minutes. After, it’s best to inspect the face mask for thin or tiny holes, hold the mask up to a light, where a small hole might be forming.

Be warned though—these methods are only good for killing viruses and bacteria on masks made out of cloth-like cotton or polypropylene.

To be on the safe side, never put any mask in the microwave.