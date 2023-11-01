ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – Well, it’s officially No Shave November; which means hundreds of thousands of men across the country are participating in this popular trend.

During the month-long journey, participants give up grooming and shaving their faces and bodies. This to promote cancer prevention and have a little fun too. Here are a few tips on how to keep your beard clean and healthy during this November.

“The first thing is taking care of your skin. A good skincare routine results in longer and faster hair growth. The second thing is to shave your face before growing a beard. It helps stimulate the hair follicles and possibly cut down on ingrown hairs. The most important thing is to get regular trims,” said hair stylist Jessica Carnrike

No Shave November will last through the entire month.