BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Kelly Fitzpatrick was sworn in as chairperson for the Steuben County legislature on January 2, 2024.

She became the first woman to hold that role in the county’s 228 year history. We had the opportunity to sit down with her and talk about her goals for the new legislative term.

“It’s a very exciting position to be in,” said Steuben County Chair Kelly Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick wasn’t initially going to run for chair of the Steuben County Legislature, but a lunch with other legislators changed that.

“Actually, I was asked to by a couple of the other legislators. We went to lunch in corning and they thought that it was time for a change in leadership.”

After being voted in as chair, Kelly Fitzpatrick was initially nervous. But, after some consideration, she looked at it from a different perspective.

“What can I do as the first female chair to make the organization better and make it different? So, that is not just the responsibility, but just embracing that ability to make that kind of a change,” said Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick won a narrow 9-8 vote over incumbent Scott Van Etten. She says they differ on leadership styles.

“He has a very strict, straightforward, no messing around style. This is the path, period. I don’t necessarily believe that’s the only way to resolve problems or to solve situations.”

Among her goals for the new term, better communication and taking advantage of opportunities.

“My two main goals are improved communication. We talk about communicating with all 17 legislators. Letting us know what’s going on behind the scenes. Not just the information that’s on our agendas. My other main goal is to simply take advantage of opportunities. Everything is an opportunity.”

Repairing the county’s relationship with sheriff Jim Allard is a top priority as well.

“I think that in this situation that this particular department head, meaning the sheriff, was handled far rougher than we have handled other issues in the past. I would like to reconcile that. I would like to have a softer approach,” said Fitzpatrick.

Allard says he’s excited to work with Fitzpatrick moving forward.

“I’m very proud that I get to be here when we have our first female chair of the legislature. Legislator Fitzpatrick becoming chair Fitzpatrick, I couldn’t be happier. She cares deeply about the community and the county and she’s done an excellent job as a legislator for the past eight years and I look forward to working with her in partnership from this point forward,” said Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard.