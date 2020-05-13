King Kone set to reopen 5/15

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- According to King Kone’s Facebook page they are set to reopen on Friday, May 15.

Their hours until further notice are going to be 11 am – 9 pm.

The store will be requiring everyone coming to purchase ice cream to wear a mask, if you are not wearing a mask the service window will not be opened and you will not be served according to Facebook.

They also plan to require everyone to maintain social distancing and ask that there are as few people in line as possible.

The ice cream shop has placed arrows and line instructions. The ice cream servers will also be wearing masks.

Along with those precautions, all services will be done through the takeout window.