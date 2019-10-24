Lackawanna man pleads guilty in crash that killed 3 in Wyoming County

VARYSBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 21-year-old Lackawanna man has admitted to his role in a crash that killed three people in Wyoming County.

Prosecutors say that after a night of drinking, Richard Sawicki, 21, left a residence on Maxon Rd. and drove his vehicle through a stop sign at 70 MPH.

According to officials, Sawicki stopped drinking about two hours before the crash. Law enforcement officers say he purchased alcohol with a fake ID within the previous hours.

The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. while Sawicki was driving at approximately 60 MPH.

With no signs of braking, Sawicki collided with a minivan that was headed west on Route 20A in Varysburg.

The van, which was en route to Niagara Falls from New Jersey, had nine people inside. Three of them died.

Four other people, including a four-year-old girl, suffered serious injuries. That four-year-old will never fully recover, prosecutors say.

The other two occupants of the vehicle only suffered minor injuries and have since recovered.

On Thursday morning, Sawicki pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and four counts of assault.

Aggravated vehicular homicide has a maximum sentence of eight and one-third to 25 years in prison. Each count of second-degree assault has a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.

Because of state law, Sawicki would concurrently serve time for these crimes.

Prosecutors say he will also be ordered to pay restitution when a number is agreed upon.

Sawicki will be sentenced on February 6.