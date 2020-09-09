Lagrange man dies in Taconic State Parkway crash

EAST FISHKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police are reporting the death of Daniel P. O’Brien, 50, of Lagrange on Tuesday in a car accident on the Taconic State Parkway.

Troopers were on the scene at mile marker 39, on the southbound side of the road in East Fishkill at about 5:45 a.m. They were closing the right lane after a driver hit a deer, placing road flares around the scene and their vehicles, whose lights were flashing.

Police say that after a driver in a truck in the right lane moved left, O’Brien, driving in the left lane, rear-ended the truck. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt and was severely injured in the crash. Troopers freed him from the vehicle and rescue crews tried to stabilize him, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

State police say the investigation remains ongoing.