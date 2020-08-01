Lake St. shooting investigation

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- On Friday, July 31, 2020, at about 3:10 pm, Officers from the Elmira Police Department responded to the 800 block of Lake St. for a report of a shooting victim. Officers were advised that the victim was transported to a local hospital by a private vehicle and Officers responded. It was found that the victim had suffered a gunshot wound and his injuries were not life-threatening.

During the course of the investigation, the suspect vehicle was located at a residence on W Third St in the City of Elmira. Officers from the Elmira Police Dept., Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, and West Elmira Police Dept. responded to that location. The residence was searched and the suspect was not located.

This investigation is ongoing at this time. If anyone witnessed this shooting or has information to provide related to this shooting, they are encouraged to contact the Elmira Police Department at (607)737-5626 or the tip line at (607)271-HALT.