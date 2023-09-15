WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — This year, last May, Finger Lakes region experienced a period of frost temperatures affecting the cultivation of crops. With late harvesting season happening around wine vineyards, the grapes became sensitive to the cold conditions affecting the maturity of their growth.

Lakewood Vineyards reached out to the New York state government for help after sustaining a loss of their crops from the growing season. “We had representatives come out here and tour the vineyards and examine the frost damage so they are definitely interested in helping us,” according to Chris Stamp, president of winemaking at Lakewood Vineyards.

Even though it wasn’t a good crop season for inventory, Stamp is positive that the frost period won’t hinder the attendance of people coming to the vineyard.

“I don’t think that’s going to impact the business at the winery much. The number of people come and visit the winery has been on a steadily incline over the last 10 years and we hope to continue to see that.”