URBANA, N.Y. (WETM) — People traveling through Urbana can expect delays starting on Monday.

A portion of South Pulteney Road (County Route 76) from the Hammondsport Village line to Sanford Road will have a lane restriction. The eastbound lane will be closed July 24 through Aug. 11. The lane will closed from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day while crews are working.

This lane will be closed so crews can replace a guardrail.

To stay up to date on road closures and conditions in New York State, visit 511ny.org.