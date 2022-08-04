(WETM) — The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists to be aware of lane closures on Interstate-86 in Steuben County.

The NYSDOT said that the lane closures will be for pavement rehabilitation work in the eastbound and westbound directions on I-86.

Work between Exit 40 and Exit 41 is slated to begin on August 15 and is anticipated to last until August 29. Work between Exit 41 and Exit 42 is currently underway and is anticipated to last until August 12.

Motorists should anticipate travel delays and build extra travel time into their schedules. Construction timelines are weather dependent and subject to change based on conditions.

The NYS DOT said that motorists are urged to slow down in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding, and two or more speeding violations in a work zone can result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.